FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – Welcome to the first weekend of February. Weather conditions are far more like March than February.

Morning Conditions At 6:30 am CST, Fort Frances is waking up to a temperature of -8°C. The barometer stands at 101.9 and is slowly falling. Humidity levels are relatively high at 93%. Winds are coming from the ESE direction at 6 km/h, resulting in a wind chill of -11°C.

Daytime Forecast Throughout the day, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Any fog patches present in the morning will dissipate, giving way to clearer skies. Winds may pick up to 15 km/h, with a high temperature of plus 4°C. However, it’s worth noting that the morning wind chill will be minus 13°C. The UV index remains low at 1.

Evening Outlook As evening approaches, the skies will remain clear. Clouds will start to increase after midnight, accompanied by the development of fog patches overnight. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 6°C, with a wind chill of minus 8°C overnight. Winds will continue at up to 15 km/h.

Tomorrow’s Weather (Sunday, February 4) Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers or drizzle in the afternoon. There is a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Like today, any fog patches in the morning will dissipate. High temperatures will reach plus 4°C, and the UV index will remain low at 1.

Night The night will bring clear conditions once again, with a low temperature of minus 7°C.

