THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – While it is chilly this morning the weather trend over the next five days is for above zero temperatures with a mix of sun, snow flurries and even rain. Far more like March than the beginning of February.

Morning Conditions As of 7:35 AM EST, Thunder Bay is experiencing chilly weather with a temperature of -15°C. The barometer reads 102.1 kPa and is falling. Humidity levels stand at 87%, making it feel even colder. Winds are blowing from the west at 7 km/h, resulting in a biting wind chill of -19°C.

Daytime Forecast Throughout the day, Thunder Bay can expect mainly sunny skies. Any fog patches that might be present in the morning will dissipate. Winds may pick up to 15 km/h, with a high temperature of plus 1°C. However, the morning wind chill will be minus 17°C, making it a cold start to the day. The UV index remains low at 1.

Evening Outlook As evening approaches, a few clouds may appear. Fog patches are expected to develop overnight, and winds will continue at up to 15 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of minus 10°C, with a wind chill of minus 6°C in the evening and minus 15°C overnight.

Tomorrow’s Weather (Sunday, February 4) Sunday is predicted to be mainly sunny, with any morning fog patches dissipating. Winds will remain up to 15 km/h, and high temperatures will reach plus 4°C. The morning wind chill will be minus 15°C, so it’s advisable to dress warmly. The UV index will remain low at 1.

Night The night will bring cloudy periods, with a low temperature of minus 1°C.

