SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – On February 1, 2024, a significant operation by the Sioux Lookout detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit, in collaboration with the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, led to a decisive strike against local drug trafficking networks. A Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant was executed at a Seventh Avenue residence in Sioux Lookout, Ontario, culminating in the arrest of four individuals.

The raid uncovered a cache of illicit substances, including cocaine, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine, alongside Canadian currency and items indicative of drug trafficking operations. A motor vehicle associated with the illicit activities was also seized, marking another blow to drug distribution networks in the area.

The individuals apprehended face multiple charges, highlighting the severity of their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Quirino Agustin and Russia Reyes, both 45 years old from Sioux Lookout, face charges under both the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, including possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Both were detained for bail hearings and remanded to Kenora District Jail, with court appearances scheduled for early February.

Kaylee DeRose, a 21-year-old local, faces similar charges and was held for bail but subsequently released, with a court date set for February 20, 2024.

Ryan Marshall, 41, also from Sioux Lookout, was charged with possession of a schedule I substance for trafficking and has been released pending a court appearance in March.

This operation underscores the ongoing commitment of law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking and maintain community safety in Northwestern Ontario. The public is encouraged to contribute to these efforts by reporting any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking. Information can be shared with the OPP directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers, ensuring that our communities remain safe and secure for all residents.