Current Conditions (6:13 AM):

Good morning, Armstrong! It’s a chilly start to the day as the temperature currently sits at a frigid -18°C. This is the coldest temperature in Ontario today. The barometric pressure is holding steady at 102.1 kPa, indicating stable weather conditions. Humidity stands at 84%, and the winds are calm, providing some relief from the cold. Please bundle up if you’re heading out as the wind chill makes it feel like -23°C.

Today’s Detailed Forecast:

Morning: Expect sunny skies as the day unfolds. While the sun will be shining, it won’t be enough to warm things up significantly. High temperatures are expected to reach just 2°C. With the light winds of up to 15 km/h, it’ll still feel quite cold. Wind chill values will make it feel like -23°C in the morning. UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight: As night falls, a few clouds may move in, and fog patches are expected to develop overnight. The temperature will drop to a low of -12°C.

Sunday, February 4, 2024:

Daytime Forecast: Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds. Cloud cover will increase around noon, and there’s a 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle in the afternoon. Any lingering fog patches from the morning will dissipate. High temperatures are expected to reach 2°C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -15°C in the morning. Winds will pick up slightly, reaching up to 15 km/h. The UV index remains low at 1.

Nighttime Forecast: Sunday night will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries, and the temperature will stay around the freezing mark, reaching zero.

Please stay warm and be cautious of any changing weather conditions as you go about your day in Armstrong, Ontario.