DRYDEN, ON – A pedestrian collision under investigation by Dryden OPP has police putting out a call for community assistance.

On February 1, 2024, the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to the scene of a collision just before 6:00 p.m.

This incident occured near the intersection of Van Horne Avenue and Duke Street in the City of Dryden, and involved a pickup truck and a pedestrian.

The individual on foot suffered minor injuries and was promptly taken to a local hospital for treatment, fortunately being released after a short period.

The OPP is actively seeking the help of the public to piece together the events leading up to this incident. Witnesses, or those with dash camera footage that captures the collision, are urged to step forward.

Authorities believe that community members could provide crucial information that would aid in their investigation.

For those who have information but wish to remain anonymous, there is an option to contact Crime Stoppers. This allows individuals to share valuable insights without disclosing their identity.

Contact Information for Witnesses:

Ontario Provincial Police: 1-888-310-1122

Crime Stoppers (Anonymous Tips): 1-800-222-8477

The Dryden OPP emphasizes the importance of community cooperation in ensuring road safety and resolving such incidents. They appreciate any assistance provided by the public in bringing clarity to this case.