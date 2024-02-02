Peawanuck Community House Fire Sparks Joint Investigation

PEAWANUCK ON – A residential fire in the Peawanuck First Nation is currently under investigation by members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS).

On Thursday night, February 1, 2024, NAPS officers were called upon to respond to a large house fire of one-family unit within the community of Peawanuck.

Investigators have quarantined the area as an important scene and are investigating the incidence.

The fire is under investigation looking into the possibility it may have been an arson.

The investigation will be headed by the NAPS Northeast Crime Unit, and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal working jointly together in the efforts of investigation portrays a serious nature of the incident and commitment to exposing its cause.

Probable injuries or possibly other details are not able to be confirmed at this time. NAPS is dealing with the issue in great concern and further information concerning the investigation is anticipated.

Community members and the public were urged to be patient as officials work around the clock for answers while safeguarding each of the residents.

