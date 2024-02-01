Thunder Bay Police Service is issuing an urgent appeal to the public for help in locating 32-year-old Ashley Mary Jean BANNON, who has been missing since Thursday, January 25. Ashley was last reported to have been seen around 5 p.m. near City Hall, sparking concern for her welfare.

Description and Appeal for Information

Ashley is identified as an Indigenous female, characterized by a medium complexion, standing approximately 5’6″ tall with a thin build. She has black hair and brown eyes, distinctive features that might aid in her identification.

In an effort to gather crucial information that could lead to Ashley’s whereabouts, the Thunder Bay Police Service encourages anyone who might have seen her or has any information, no matter how small, to come forward. The community’s involvement is vital in these efforts to ensure Ashley’s safe return.

Contact Information for Tips

Individuals with any information regarding Ashley’s disappearance are urged to contact the Thunder Bay Police directly at (807) 684-1200. For those wishing to provide information anonymously, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.