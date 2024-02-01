Thunder Bay Weather – Early this morning at 3:00 am it +3c and Thunder Bay was Ontario’s hot spot. The temperature has slightly dropped through the early morning at at 5:30 am it is +2. The barometer reads 101.3 and is rising.

Today’s Forecast: Clouds Give Way to Flurries

In Thunder Bay, the day begins mainly clear with a temperature of -3°C, observed at Thunder Bay Airport as of 6:00 AM EST. The weather is expected to become mainly cloudy as the day progresses. Winds from the west are forecasted to reach speeds of 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h near noon, before becoming lighter in the afternoon. Despite a high of 6°C, the wind chill will make it feel like -13°C in the morning. The UV index is low.

Tonight’s Outlook: A Chance of Winter Drizzle

The evening will see the skies turning cloudy with a 30% chance of drizzle late in the evening, transitioning to a 30% chance of flurries overnight. There’s also a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind is expected to come from the northeast at 20 km/h before morning. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of -2°C.

Tomorrow’s Weather: Steady and Cloudy

Thursday in Thunder Bay will remain mainly cloudy, with a steady temperature near -2°C. The northeast wind at 20 km/h will become lighter early in the afternoon, with a wind chill near -9°C. UV index remains low. The night is expected to be clear with a low of -12°C.

Historical Weather Insights

The highest recorded temperature for this date was 8.2°C in 1993.

The record low for this date was a frigid -37.6°C in 1996.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Dress in warm layers to accommodate the fluctuating temperatures and potential flurries. A winter coat, hat, gloves, and a scarf are advisable, especially in the morning and evening when the wind chill is more pronounced.