Peawanuck Weather: Bracing for a Frigid Start to February

Today’s Weather in Peawanuck, ON

As of early morning on 1st February 2024, Peawanuck is experiencing a mix of sun and cloud with a temperature of -25°C. The wind is light, and the barometric pressure is steady. The forecast indicates clear skies tonight with a low of -16°C however with the Wind chill it will feel like minus 26 this evening and minus 36 overnight

Forecast for Tomorrow

Friday, 2nd February, will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day with a high of -5°C. The night will have cloudy periods with a low of -13°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historically, on 1st February, Peawanuck has experienced temperatures as high as -2.1°C (2005) and as low as -40.7°C (1996). The greatest precipitation recorded on this day was 5.4 mm in 2022.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the cold temperatures, it’s essential to dress warmly in layers, including a heavy coat, hat, gloves, and a scarf.

Weather Trivia

Peawanuck is known for its extreme winter temperatures and is located near the polar bear provincial park, making it a unique and challenging environment in Ontario.