As the digital age continues to influence how, where, and when we work, technological innovations also influence approaches to work, such as employee engagement, problem-solving, hiring, and organizational decisions. The metaverse has emerged as a game-changer in modern business. As groundwork continues to be laid for the metaverse, more benefits are revealed, and more options become available.

LineZero, a Workplace from Meta partner, is just one of the companies leading the way within this new workplace. Capitalizing on the catalyst for modern business that is the metaverse, LineZero is helping companies improve communication, grow engagement, and create positive work cultures that attract and retain talent and drive productivity.

Understanding the Metaverse: A Solution to Modern Business Challenges

The metaverse is an immersive, interconnected, and interactive digital realm. It is a newer innovation that is constantly changing, but its benefits for the modern business world are clear. Businesses today, especially following the pandemic and the Great Resignation, face several challenges that the metaverse is primed to address.

Businesses have turned to the metaverse to enhance customer and employee engagement. By creating immersive experiences and engaging virtual environments, businesses can foster loyalty and forge deeper connections with people on both the employee and the consumer side.

The metaverse also transcends geographical boundaries, allowing businesses to expand their market reach. Companies can tap into global markets without restraint, driving market penetration. When the old standard ways of brand activation and marketing no longer work, venturing into the metaverse can lend technological clout to a business — captivating audiences in new and engaging ways.

The metaverse has also opened the door for collaborative workspaces that span the globe and innovative training capabilities. Virtual marketplaces are changing the e-commerce landscape and digital asset ownership through non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is creating more opportunities for the market. Many of the challenges that businesses have faced, especially in the wake of unprecedented shutdowns and the rise of remote work, can be addressed by the metaverse.

Charting the Course in the Metaverse Landscape

One of the most significant factors in the Great Resignation was a perceived lack of engagement among employees. Recent studies show that 85% of responding employees did not feel engaged with their work. This lack of engagement and the fallout it can create was a driving force in the creation of LineZero.

“We know that the employee experience directly impacts engagement, productivity, and retention, which in turn drives better business results,” says LineZero Vice President of Operations Greg Sugar. With this knowledge, the LineZero team set out to use the metaverse to empower employees, grow collaborative relationships, and improve the new work landscape overall.

Employees embroiled in the ongoing climate of increasing job dissatisfaction cite feeling not being supported or valued by their employers as driving factors in decisions to leave an organization or industry. The generations that are coming up were raised on the internet and are used to collaborative, virtual environments. They are also overwhelmingly supportive of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the workplace and seek work environments that cater to how they work and communicate best.

LineZero provides easy-to-use business communication tools built around the work experience and the metaverse. Everyone within an organization can have access to open communication and community-building tools that foster an engaging, supportive environment. “We want to help businesses build a culture that fosters engagement, creativity, and innovation, where employees are motivated to give their best every day,” explains Sugar.

Through tools like Workplace and Meta Quest for Business, LineZero creates immersive work experiences. This advanced technology and metaverse-centered culture allow businesses to be more competitive and retain top talent clamoring for this type of work environment.

Through a combination of tech know-how and knowledge of organizational psychology, LineZero is addressing the myriad challenges businesses face in this new world of work.

The metaverse in practice

The metaverse and programs that work with the metaverse are already impacting the business world. Petroleum refinery Delek US worked with LineZero as they onboarded onto the Workplace platform, calling it the “essential key” to their success and an easy way to reach and engage with all their employees — wherever they may be. LineZero has also found success with other companies putting the metaverse into practice, such as Hootsuite and Virgin Airlines, to name a few.

Even as some people return to the office, the metaverse is making strides in hybrid work environments, which LineZero is perfectly positioned to engage with through emerging technologies. “As technology like Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality become more mature, we can look forward to capturing more of the benefits and value of in-person collaboration and digital connection,” Sugar says.

Much like when the internet came to be, the metaverse is allowing our world to become more meaningfully connected. As more people become familiar with the metaverse and how it can assist businesses with their various challenges, adoption will increase.

As the metaverse continues to progress, its integration into business collaboration and engagement stands as a testament to innovation’s boundless potential. The dynamic landscape of interconnected virtual realms offers a tapestry of opportunities for businesses seeking to redefine collaboration, engagement, and customer and employee experiences.