THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) report that five individuals, including four from Thunder Bay and one from Etobicoke, have been charged following a meticulously executed search warrant on Marks Street North in the city.

The operation was led by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-guided Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG), marking a critical strike against local drug distribution networks.

Key Seizures and Charges

Law enforcement officials announced the confiscation of a notable haul of illegal substances and related items from the targeted residence.

The seized goods include over 19 grams of fentanyl, 110 hydromorphone pills, more than 90 grams of crack cocaine, two cell phones, $3,110 in Canadian currency, and various drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The individuals apprehended in this operation are Sarah Decorte (33), Thomas Dunstan (36), Krista Suchocky (44), and Jeff Likum (36) of Thunder Bay, along with Mohamad Osman (33) of Etobicoke.

They face multiple charges, including possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000 and possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine, fentanyl, hydromorphone) for the purpose of trafficking.

Collaborative Enforcement Effort

This successful operation was the result of a collaborative effort involving the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, Thunder Bay Police Service, and the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment, highlighting the cooperative approach taken by local and provincial law enforcement agencies to combat the spread of illegal drugs and associated criminal activities.

The accused were held in custody, with court appearances scheduled at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay. Mohamad Osman is set to appear on February 1, 2024, while Decorte, Dunstan, and Suchocky are scheduled for February 2, 2024, and Jeff Likum on February 6, 2024.

About PGNG

The PGNG plays a vital role in addressing the challenges posed by the migration of street gangs into communities across Ontario, which has led to an increase in illegal firearms and drug trafficking activities. By conducting intelligence-led, multijurisdictional investigations, the team aims to disrupt criminal street gang activity and reduce the influx of illegal firearms, ensuring the safety and security of communities throughout the province.