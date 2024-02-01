Kenora Weather: Overcast and Spring-Like Conditions Ahead

Today’s Weather in Kenora, ON

As of early morning on 1st February 2024, Kenora is experiencing mostly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 2°C, a dew point of -1.1°C, and 85% humidity. Winds are from the west-southwest at 8 km/h, and visibility is at 16 km. The barometric pressure is rising at 101.5 kPa. There is a risk of freezing drizzle or snow flurries today.

Forecast for Today and Tomorrow

The forecast for today includes overcast skies with a high of 3°C and a wind chill of -6 in the morning. The night will be cloudy with a low of -6°C. Friday, 2nd February, will remain cloudy throughout the day and night, with a high near 0°C and a low of -3°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historically, on 1st February in Kenora, the highest temperature recorded was 3.9°C in 1954, and the lowest was -39.3°C in 1996. The greatest snowfall on this date was 10.7 cm in 1963.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With overcast and chilly conditions, it is recommended to wear warm clothing, including a coat, gloves, and a hat.

Weather Trivia

Kenora, located on the northern shore of the Lake of the Woods, experiences diverse weather patterns influenced by both the lake and its northern location.