Today in Dryden: A Gentle Winter’s Day

Today, Dryden greets its residents with mainly cloudy skies and a slight chance of flurries in the early morning, accompanied by a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind, moving at about 15 km/h, brings a cooler feel to the air, with temperatures dropping to around -5°C in the morning and then slightly rising later. The wind chill factor makes it feel closer to -9°C, despite a low UV index.

Tonight’s Outlook: Crisp and Clear

As night falls, the sky will clear up, leaving just a few clouds. The gentle breeze continues at around 15 km/h, and temperatures will dip to a low of -9°C. The wind chill will make it feel as cold as -14°C overnight.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: A Touch of Sunshine

Tomorrow offers a pleasant mix of sun and cloud with light winds. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 1°C, but the wind chill in the morning might make it feel as cold as -14°C. The UV index remains low. The night promises to be clear with a low of -5°C, making it an ideal evening for stargazing.

Historical Weather Insights

The highest recorded temperature for this time of year was -0.6°C in 2020, showcasing the typically frigid nature of Dryden’s winters.

In stark contrast, the record low reached a bone-chilling -32.3°C in 2015.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the chilly temperatures and the possibility of flurries, it’s best to dress in warm layers. A good winter coat, gloves, and a hat are advisable, especially in the early morning and evening when it feels colder due to the wind chill.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that in 2019, Dryden experienced one of its coldest days on record for this time of year with a temperature of -32.3°C? This extreme showcases the remarkable range of winter temperatures this region can experience.