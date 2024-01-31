Current Conditions and Immediate Forecast

Current Weather Snapshot: As of early morning on January 28, 2024, Dryden is experiencing cloudy conditions, and a temperature of -5.3°C. The humidity is high at 96%, with a southwest wind blowing at 17 km/h, creating a wind chill of -11°C. The visibility is 11.0 km, and the barometric pressure is 102.2 kPa.

Forecast for Today and Tomorrow

Today’s Outlook: A few flurries or periods of freezing drizzle are later today, giving way to a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches are also likely to dissipate in the morning. Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h by early afternoon. The high is forecasted to be +2°C, with a wind chill of -9°C in the morning and a low UV index.

Tonight’s Predictions: The night will be partly cloudy, turning cloudy near midnight. The wind chill is expected to reach -12°C overnight.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (January 29): Cloudy conditions will persist with a 30% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. The high is expected to be -1°C.

Historic Temperatures and Weather Trivia

Historical Weather Facts: Dryden has experienced a range of temperatures on this date in the past, including both significantly low and mild conditions.

Weather Trivia: Dryden is known for its challenging winter weather, often marked by a combination of snow, freezing drizzle, and fog.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today’s mixed conditions, it’s advisable to wear layers that can be adjusted. Include a waterproof jacket for the freezing drizzle and warm accessories to protect against the wind chill.