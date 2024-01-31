Today’s Weather in Toronto: Mainly Cloudy with a Mild Breeze

Toronto is experiencing mainly cloudy skies today, with a gentle southwest wind reaching speeds of 20 kilometers per hour in the afternoon. The city is expecting a high of 5 degrees Celsius, though the morning wind chill might feel like minus 5. The UV index is low at 1, indicating minimal sun exposure risk.

Tonight’s Forecast: Cloudy with Gusts

The evening will remain cloudy in Toronto, accompanied by a southwest wind blowing at 20 kilometers per hour and gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour. Temperatures will hover around zero degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow’s Outlook: Overcast with a Chance of Showers

Thursday’s forecast in Toronto calls for cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers. The temperature is expected to reach a high of plus 4 degrees Celsius. The night will see clearing skies with a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With varying conditions, layering remains essential. A light to medium jacket is suitable for the day, with an addition of a waterproof layer if showers occur. For the evening, prepare for cooler temperatures and gusty winds with a warmer coat.

Weather Trivia: Toronto’s Climate Extremes

Toronto has experienced a wide range of weather extremes historically. The city’s highest recorded temperature was 14 degrees Celsius in 1988, while the lowest plunged to a chilling -25.6 degrees Celsius in 1948.