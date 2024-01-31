Current Conditions and Immediate Forecast

Current Weather Snapshot: Thunder Bay, as of 4:00 PM EST, is experiencing mostly cloudy conditions with a temperature of -6.1°C. The humidity is at 90%, and an West wind is blowing gently at 4 km/h. The wind chill is barely noticeable at -5°C. The barometric pressure is 101.0 kPa but shows a falling trend.

Forecast for Today and Tomorrow

Today’s Outlook: Tonight, the area will have cloudy skies with a 60% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. The temperature will reach +6. UV index of 1 or low. The evening will see clearing skies, with an overnight low of -2°C and a wind chill reaching -11°C.

Looking Ahead (January 31 and February 1): On January 31, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of +6°C. The night will have cloudy periods and a low of -4°C. February 1 will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -2°C and cloudy periods overnight with a low of -10°C.

Historic Temperatures and Weather Trivia

Historical Weather Facts: Thunder Bay has recorded a range of temperatures on these dates, with highs and lows reflecting the region’s variable climate. The warmest on this day could be at risk as the high of +5.4 in 1993 could fall with a forecast high of +6.0.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay is known for its quick weather changes, making it a unique location for meteorological observations.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the fluctuating weather conditions, dressing in layers is ideal. A warm coat and accessories are advisable for the evening and overnight as temperatures drop.