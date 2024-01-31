THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Date: January 31, 2024 Incident # TB24003529 – The Thunder Bay Police Service is reaching out to the community for help in finding Tim REYNOLDS, a 55-year-old resident who has been reported missing. Tim REYNOLDS’s disappearance was officially reported to the Thunder Bay Police Service on January 25, 2024.

Tim REYNOLDS is described as a Caucasian male, standing 5’8″ tall with a slim build. He has blue eyes and short brown hair, greying at the sides. When last seen, he was wearing a black winter coat, dark-coloured track pants, winter boots, and a toque.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone who may have information regarding Tim REYNOLDS’s whereabouts to come forward. Community members can contact the police directly at (807) 684-1200. Additionally, anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.