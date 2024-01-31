THUNDER BAY – MISSING – January 31, 2024 – Thunder Bay Police Service is appealing to the public for help in finding 15-year-old Aliya-Skye Johnup-Kamenawatamin, who has been missing since the evening of January 29.

Last Seen Near Local McDonald’s

Aliya-Skye was last observed in the vicinity of the McDonald’s on Red River Road, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday. Efforts to locate her have been ongoing, with police now turning to the community for additional information.

Description of Aliya-Skye

Aliya-Skye is described as an Indigenous female, standing approximately 5’4″ tall. She has black shoulder-length hair and is noted to have a nose piercing in her right nostril. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black Nike light jacket, a black hoodie, a black crop top, ripped blue jeans, and white Nike high tops featuring grey and black markings.

Public Urged to Share Information

The Thunder Bay Police Service urges anyone with information regarding Aliya-Skye’s whereabouts to come forward. Information can be shared by calling the police at (807) 684-1200. For those who wish to provide tips anonymously, Crime Stoppers accepts submissions at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.