Current Conditions and Immediate Forecast

Current Weather Snapshot: As of 5:00 AM CST on January 31, 2024, Sioux Lookout experiences a cloudy sky with the temperature hovering just below the freezing point at -0.3°C. The barometric pressure is 100.7 kPa and shows a falling tendency. The area is also experiencing a high humidity level of 97%, with a gentle southwest wind blowing at 12 km/h. The wind chill brings the apparent temperature down to -4°C, though visibility remains excellent at 24 km.

Forecast for Today and Tomorrow

Today’s Outlook: Later today, Sioux Lookout will witness cloudy skies with the wind shifting to the west and increasing in intensity, reaching speeds of 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h. The temperature is expected to rise to a high of 5°C, which is significantly above the historical average for this date. Despite the warmth, the UV index will remain low.

Tonight’s Predictions: By tonight, the temperature will drop to -8°C. The sky will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of drizzle, potentially changing to flurries overnight. There’s also a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind chill factor will make it feel as cold as -10°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (February 1): The trend of cloudy weather continues into February 1st, with the day’s high reaching -2°C. The wind chill in the morning will make it feel like -13°C, improving slightly to -5°C in the afternoon. By night, the temperature will dip to a low of -12°C under cloudy periods.

Historic Temperatures and Weather Trivia

Historical Weather Facts: The historic high for January 31 in Sioux Lookout is a mild 5.9°C, recorded in 1999, while the all-time low reached a frigid -39.2°C in 1996. On the other hand, February 1st has seen a maximum of 2.2°C in 1954 and a record low of -43.3°C in 1996.

Weather Trivia: Sioux Lookout is known for its dramatic temperature shifts, having recorded one of the widest temperature ranges in Ontario’s history.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the fluctuating temperatures, dressing in layers is advisable. A waterproof outer layer is recommended for the evening drizzle, while warm accessories like gloves and hats will be essential for the colder night temperatures.