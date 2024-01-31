Current Conditions and Immediate Forecast

Current Weather Snapshot: In Kenora, as of 5:00 AM CST, the day begins with freezing fog and a temperature of -5.1°C. The air is dense with humidity at 96%, and the south winds are moving at 16 km/h, contributing to a wind chill of -11°C. Visibility is significantly reduced to 0.4 km. The barometric pressure is noted at 102.1 kPa and is on a downward trend.

Bus Cancellations & Delays – Wednesday, January 31, 2024 UPDATED

SL99 & KN33 will be cancelled on Wednesday, January 31 due to driver shortage.

KN97 will be cancelled from Monday, January 29 to Friday, February 2 due to driver shortage.

KN29 will be running approximately 35 minutes late (AM & PM) from Monday, January 29 to Friday, February 2 due to driver shortage.

Forecast for Today and Tomorrow

Today’s Outlook: The forecast anticipates mainly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning flurries and potential freezing drizzle. Wind conditions will shift, starting from the southwest at 20 km/h then decreasing around noon. The maximum temperature is expected to reach +1°C, though the morning wind chill will feel like -10°C.

Tonight’s Predictions: Tonight, temperatures will dip to -4°C. The sky remains cloudy, with a continued 30% chance of flurries and a possibility of freezing rain.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (January 30): Cloudiness persists with a 30% chance of flurries and a high near +1°C. The evening is predicted to clear up, bringing the low to around -3°C.

Historic Temperatures and Weather Trivia

Historical Weather Facts: Kenora has witnessed a range of temperatures on this date historically, featuring both extreme cold and milder conditions.

Weather Trivia: Kenora is notable for its often unpredictable weather patterns, making it a unique meteorological area.

Wardrobe Recommendations

In such freezing fog conditions, it’s essential to wear warm, layered clothing. A hat, scarf, and gloves are necessary to combat the wind chill. Given the chance of freezing drizzle, waterproof outerwear is also recommended.