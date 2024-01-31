Current Conditions and Immediate Forecast

Current Weather Snapshot: Fort Frances starts the day with cloudy conditions and a temperature of 0°C. The humidity is notably high at 94%, with a light WSW wind creating a wind chill of -4°C. The barometric pressure is 101.0 kPa and shows a falling tendency.

Forecast for Today and Tomorrow

Today’s Outlook: Clouds are expected to clear early this afternoon. Morning fog will dissipate, and the wind will shift to the west at 20 km/h. The high will reach 6°C, with a UV index rated low.

Tonight’s Predictions: The evening will begin with a few clouds, becoming increasingly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries overnight. There’s also a risk of freezing drizzle. The temperature will drop to -2°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (February 1): Cloudy weather continues with a 30% chance of early morning flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind will be mild, up to 15 km/h, with a high of +4°C and a wind chill of -4°C in the morning.

Historic Temperatures and Weather Trivia

Historical Weather Facts: Fort Frances has a history of varied temperatures on these dates, including both cold and moderately warm conditions.

Weather Trivia: The region is known for its dynamic weather patterns, often experiencing sudden changes in temperature and precipitation.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today’s clearing skies, light layers are suitable, with a warmer jacket for the evening as temperatures drop. A hat and gloves are recommended for the colder morning and overnight periods.