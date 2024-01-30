Winnipeg – WEATHER – As Manitobans wake up in Winnipeg on January 30, they’re greeted by chilly temperatures, but there’s good news on the horizon. The day promises a gradual transformation from a cold morning to a sunny and mild afternoon. Let’s delve into the details of today’s weather, wardrobe suggestions, and what you can expect in the coming days.

Current Conditions

The current temperature in Winnipeg stands at 0°C with humidity at a high 98%. The barometric pressure is holding steady at 101.8 hPa and is on the rise. A gentle westerly breeze at 5 km/h rustles through the city.

Today’s Weather

The morning skies over Winnipeg are predominantly cloudy, with lingering fog patches dissipating as the day progresses. By noon, the winds will shift, becoming southerly at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h. As a result, temperatures are expected to rise to a pleasant high of plus 4°C, although a wind chill of minus 11°C may be felt during the early hours. The UV index for the day is low, at just 1.

Wardrobe Suggestions: To conquer the chilly morning, don layers to keep warm. As the day unfolds and temperatures climb, you can gradually shed those extra layers. Sunglasses are a good accessory to have on hand to shield your eyes from the emerging sunshine later in the day.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight, clear skies will blanket the city. Expect the wind to shift from the south to the west, reaching speeds of 20 km/h near midnight. The low temperature is forecasted to be around plus 1°C.

Wednesday, January 31

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Winnipeg can anticipate mainly sunny conditions with a high temperature of plus 4°C. The UV index remains at 1 (low).

Night Forecast

Wednesday night promises clear skies, with the temperature dropping to minus 4°C.

Conclusion

Winnipeg’s weather may start with a chill, but it’s all set to warm up as the day progresses. So, dress accordingly, enjoy the sunshine, and make the most of the mild temperatures. Stay tuned for more updates as we keep you informed about Manitoba’s weather!