THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Tyson Stanley Spence was detained following an extended police standoff on Thunder Bay’s north side on Tuesday morning just after 1:00 AM.

The incident began on the evening of Monday, January 29, when the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch was called to a disturbance on Dufferin Street.

Upon their arrival, the suspect(s) barricaded themselves inside a building, leading to a prolonged confrontation with law enforcement.

Thunder Bay Police’s Emergency Task Unit was summoned to manage the situation. Despite repeated efforts to negotiate a peaceful surrender, police were compelled to enter the building after midnight.

An individual was apprehended after initially resisting arrest.

During the arrest, police discovered suspected illegal drugs and over $6,000 in cash.

Tyson Stanley SPENCE, 38, is charged with the following:

• Pointing a Firearm

• Assault with a Weapon

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition x5

• Obstructing Police

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x2

• Possession of a Schedule II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of a Schedule IV Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

38-year-old Tyson Stanley Spence faces multiple charges, including firearm and assault-related offences, obstructing police, and possession of various substances with intent to traffic.

Following a court appearance on Tuesday, Spence remains in custody pending a later court date.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.