KENORA – WEATHER – Residents will greet the Tuesday with a cloudy and cool morning on January 30. For the current weather conditions, expect overcast skies with a touch of fog, but don’t be disheartened, as there’s brighter weather ahead.

Current Conditions: At 6:00 AM CST, the temperature registers at -3°C, with the heavens shrouded in clouds. The barometric pressure holds steady at 101.8 kPa, indicating a consistent weather pattern. Humidity levels are at a comfortable 94%. A gentle west-northwest wind of 4 km/h adds to the coolness, with a wind chill factor of -4°C.

Today’s Weather: Kenora and Lake of the Woods are under the influence of cloudy skies for most of the day. However, there’s a promise of change as fog patches dissipate during the morning. As the day progresses, the wind will shift to the southwest, reaching speeds of 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to reach plus 2°C, although the morning chill factor might make it feel closer to minus 7°C. The UV index for the day remains low at 1.

Wardrobe Suggestions: To tackle the cool morning and potential fog patches, dressing warmly is recommended. As the fog lifts and the wind shifts, you can adjust your layers accordingly, keeping in mind the morning’s chill. Carrying a light jacket is a good idea for the afternoon.

Tonight’s Forecast: Tonight brings clearing skies in the evening, with the development of fog patches after midnight. Winds will shift to the southwest, blowing at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, before becoming light early in the evening. Temperatures will hold steady near plus 1°C.

Wednesday, January 31: Wednesday promises mainly sunny conditions, with fog patches dissipating in the morning. High temperatures are expected to reach a pleasant 6°C. The UV index remains low at 1.

Night Forecast: Wednesday night brings intervals of cloudy skies, with the low temperature dropping to minus 4°C.

Conclusion: Kenora and Lake of the Woods start the day with cloudy skies and the possibility of fog patches, but brighter weather is on the horizon. Dress warmly in layers and enjoy the changing weather patterns that grace this scenic region.