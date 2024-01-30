Writing for kids can be both tricky and incredibly rewarding because young readers are special, as their imaginations are boundless and ready for adventure. Creating children’s books requires careful attention to detail and much love. Indeed, some aspiring writers may miss the elements needed for an enchanting story. For this reason, Molly Arbuthnott, Scottish writer of the beloved children’s book “Oscar the Ferry Cat” (ISBN: 978-1-59079-566-8; $16.99 USD), reveals the secret to crafting kids’ books.

Molly Arbuthnott: A Teacher and Author with a Passion

Molly entered the kids’ literature world because she believed in bringing out the best in young souls. Equipped with a Master’s degree in children’s literature from Glasgow University, she embarked on a journey that would see her become a teacher, a podcast host, an author, and the author of eleven acclaimed children’s books.

Crafting Your First Children’s Book: Four Key Insights

Writing your first children’s book can be a challenging task. The world of children’s literature comes with its own set of intricacies and expectations. To help you on this creative journey, Molly Arbuthnott shares some valuable insights.

Factual Accuracy: Building a Mindset

Books play a vital role in shaping the way children think. Kids often start with little knowledge, like a blank canvas, and rely on books to learn about the world. But sometimes, authors make mistakes and write things that aren’t true. This can mislead a child’s understanding of things. So, it’s important for writers to give kids the right information and show them the real world.

Uplifting Themes: Inspiring Young Minds

A theme is essential to any kids’ story; therefore, stories must have an encouraging main idea. The characters, their characteristics, and events must be a source of inspiration for kids. For instance, in Oscar the Ferry Cat, Oscar’s character embodies more than just a charming cat; he represents curiosity and the pursuit of one’s dreams. Through his adventures, young readers can find inspiration to embrace their innate sense of wonder and embark on their own journeys of self-discovery.

Playful Style: Captivating Through Fun

Activities that focus on entertainment always grab a kid’s attention. Thus, a playful approach will fascinate them more than a sober one. Moreover, a creative streak can act as a magic wand in literature. Molly emphasizes the need to infuse creativity and fun into your work to attract little ones.

Real and Relevant: Connecting to the World

Kids need to connect to the actual world to understand real concepts better. Molly always writes in a style relevant to her younger audience to grasp feelings and concepts. She states, “I don’t gloss over my writing. I write in a way so that any reader will learn and appreciate and grow as a result of reading what I write.”

Creating Impactful Stories for Young Readers

You can write stories that readers will remember, much like Molly Arbuthnott’s “Oscar the Ferry Cat.” Published by SelectBooks, Inc., it is set to be released in the US on May 14, 2024 and is the first title in a series, “Oscar and Friends.”