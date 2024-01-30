Ottawa, ON — Eric Melillo, Conservative Shadow Minister for Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and Member of Parliament for Kenora, is concerned the majority of contracts for goods and services awarded by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor) were to businesses outside of northern Ontario.

“After 8 years of this NDP-Liberal government, northern Ontario has been left behind,” MP Melillo stated. “It is extremely concerning so few businesses in the North were awarded contracts from FedNor.”

According to the government’s response to an order paper question from MP Melillo, less than 15% of contracts over $1000 were awarded to businesses in northern Ontario. Three contracts were awarded to companies based in the United States.

“The region has exceptional talent across all sectors. It is difficult to believe there were not businesses in northern Ontario that could have instead provided these goods and services,” Melillo added.

“The NDP-Liberal government must come clean on why businesses in the region were not awarded these contracts,” said MP Melillo. “Common sense Conservatives will continue to hold the NDP-Liberal government accountable to its contracting decisions and fight for businesses in northern Ontario.”