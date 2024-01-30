Ottawa, ON – Andrew Scheer, Member of Parliament for Regina Qu’Appelle, and Official Opposition House Leader, released the following clarification following a unanimous consent vote in the House this afternoon:

“Following Question Period this afternoon, the NDP Member of Parliament for Edmonton Strathcona moved a motion for unanimous consent to call for the release of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian human rights and democracy activist who has been unjustly imprisoned by Vladimir Putin’s regime.

“Amongst a moment of confusion in the House, both Conservative and Liberal Members of Parliament inadvertently did not provide their consent, misunderstanding what the content of the motion was.

“This error was shortly corrected as Conservatives offered for the Member to move her motion a second time, where it successfully passed with the support of all members.

“Conservatives will always stand in support of freedom and human rights around the world and we reiterate our condemnation of Vladimir Putin, his illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and his repression of brave Russians who speak out against his regime.”