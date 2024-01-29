Current Conditions and Forecast

The weather in Winnipeg for January 29 and 30, 2024, promises a blend of sunny and cloudy skies. On January 29th, Winnipeg is expected to experience increasing cloudiness, with a daytime high of about 1°C. As night falls, the sky will become cloudy, and the temperature is predicted to drop to around -3°C. The following day, January 30th, will bring some clearing with a high of approximately 2°C, while the nighttime forecast indicates clear skies with temperatures stabilizing around 0°C.

Atmospheric Conditions

The current weather conditions in Winnipeg, as observed at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, include a temperature of -13.4°C, with a humidity level of 92%. The wind is blowing from the west-southwest at a speed of 7 km/h, contributing to a wind chill factor of -18. The atmospheric pressure is noted to be rising, currently at 102.4 kPa.

Historical Data and Wardrobe Suggestions

Historically, on January 29th, Winnipeg has seen an average high of -11.8°C and an average low of -22.0°C. The highest recorded temperature on this date was 4.4°C in 1992, while the lowest was -40.6°C in 2004. On January 30th, the average high has been -11.6°C, with an average low of -21.9°C. The highest temperature recorded on this date was 3.3°C in 1964, and the lowest was -41.0°C in 2004. Given these conditions, it is advisable to dress warmly, with layered clothing, a heavy coat, gloves, and a hat.

Trivia

A fascinating piece of weather trivia for Winnipeg: The greatest amount of snow on the ground recorded in January was a remarkable 91.0 cm in 1956.