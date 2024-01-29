Pedestrian Involved in Collision Passes Away from Injuries

Investigation Underway

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is continuing an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle collision that tragically involves a pedestrian.

Incident Details

On the evening of Sunday, January 28, just before 8 PM, members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch swiftly responded to the scene at Simpson Street and Leith Street. Reports had come in regarding a motor vehicle collision.

Emergency Response

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue personnel and paramedics from Superior North EMS also raced to the site to provide assistance.

Fatal Outcome

The incident involved a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. Regrettably, the adult female pedestrian sustained severe injuries and was urgently transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Tragically, she was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Ongoing Investigation

Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit and Forensic Identification Units are actively engaged in the ongoing investigation, seeking to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Seeking Information

Authorities are reaching out to the community for any information related to this incident. If you have any details that could assist in this investigation, please contact the police at (807) 684-1200 using Incident # TB24003917.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.