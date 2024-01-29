Chilly Start to the Day with Clouds Moving In; Chance of Flurries Ahead

Good morning, Thunder Bay! It’s January 29th, and the day is kicking off with a brisk -9°C at 7:15 AM. The barometer is reading 101.5 kPa and falling, indicating some changes in our weather. Humidity is high at 92%, and winds are blowing gently from the west at 8 km/h, making it feel even colder with a wind chill of -14°C.

Today’s Forecast

We can expect a mix of sun and clouds, although clouds will gradually increase as the day progresses. Any early morning fog patches should dissipate. The wind will pick up slightly, with speeds of up to 15 km/h. Despite the clouds, the high temperature will reach a relatively mild 0°C. However, brace for a chilly morning with a wind chill of -12°C. The UV index is low at 1.

Tonight’s Outlook

As we head into the night, the skies will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and even a risk of freezing drizzle. Temperatures will hold steady near zero, so make sure to stay warm and consider waterproof footwear due to the potential for freezing drizzle.

Looking Ahead

Tomorrow, on January 30th, we can anticipate another cloudy day with a high of +3°C, offering some relief from the chill. The night will be clear with a low of -8°C.

On Wednesday, January 31st, a mix of sun and clouds will prevail, with a 30% chance of flurries or rain showers. The high temperature will once again reach +3°C. Wednesday night will bring cloudy periods with a 30% chance of flurries or rain showers, and the low will be around 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For today, dress warmly in layers, including a heavy coat, gloves, and a scarf. Don’t forget to wear a hat to keep your head warm due to the wind chill.

Tonight, ensure you keep warm with a heavy jacket and consider waterproof footwear due to the possibility of freezing drizzle.

Tomorrow, you can opt for slightly lighter clothing with a medium-weight jacket as temperatures rise to +3°C.

Tomorrow night, layer up again with a warm coat as temperatures drop to -8°C.

For Wednesday, dress in layers and be prepared for a mix of sun and clouds. Don’t forget an umbrella or raincoat, just in case of flurries or rain showers.

Wednesday night, dress warmly with a heavy coat, and consider some waterproof gear for the possibility of flurries or rain showers.