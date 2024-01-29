THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the community’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Heaven MOSES-FORTIER, who has been reported missing.

Heaven was last seen on January 26, 2024, in the vicinity of Walsh Street East.

Heaven MOSES-FORTIER is described as an Indigenous female, approximately 5’5” tall with a slender build. She is recognized by her long black hair and brown eyes.

At the time of her last sighting, Heaven was wearing a black winter coat with a fur-trimmed hood, a black shirt, burgundy pants, and white running shoes.

The Thunder Bay Police Service urges anyone with information regarding Heaven’s whereabouts to come forward. You can contact the police at 684-1200 Incident #TB24003869. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. The community’s cooperation is crucial in ensuring Heaven’s safe return.