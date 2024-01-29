Savio Vega, a Wrestling Icon, to Headline All 9 Events!

THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – You heard it right, folks! Canadian Wrestling’s Elite is back in action, and they’re doing it BIG! The Point To Prove Tour is hitting the province of Ontario like a freight train, and it’s gonna be a ride you won’t wanna miss!

And now, hold onto your hats, ’cause we’ve got a headliner that’s gonna blow the roof off the joint! None other than the international wrestling legend himself, Savio Vega, is set to make his CWE debut, and he’s not just showing up for one night – he’s headlining ALL NINE EVENTS!

A Look Back at Savio Vega’s Storied Career in Wrestling History!

Let’s take a little trip down memory lane, shall we? Savio Vega, a Puerto Rican wrestling icon, made waves in the legendary World Wrestling Council, snagging that Universal Heavyweight Championship three times! But he didn’t stop there, folks. He set his sights on the grand stage of the World Wrestling Federation!

From his early days as the mysterious Kwang to unmasking and going toe-to-toe with some of the all-time greats, Savio Vega left his mark on WWF history! Remember his epic feud with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at WrestleMania? How about his time with The Nation Of Domination? And let’s not forget when he led The Los Boricuas during the “WWF Gang Wars” of ’97 and ’98!

And just when you thought he’d hung up his boots, Savio Vega made a surprise comeback at WWE Backlash 2023, sending shockwaves through the WWE Universe!

Event Schedule

Sun March 17- Elliot Lake, ON