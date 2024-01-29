Stephen J. Wojciechowski Appointed Judge at Superior Court of Justice in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Stephen J. Wojciechowski, Partner at ERYOU Barristers in Thunder Bay, has been appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in Thunder Bay.

Justice Wojciechowski replaces Justice S.A. Gomery (Ottawa), who was elevated to the Court of Appeal for Ontario on November 3, 2023, and whose vacancy was transferred to Thunder Bay.

Justice Stephen J. Wojciechowski received a Bachelor of Arts from Lakehead University in 1985 and graduated from Queen’s University with a Bachelor of Laws in 1988. He was admitted to the Bar of Ontario in 1990.

Justice Wojciechowski started as an associate with Buset & Eryou – now known as Buset LLP – in a practice which included real estate, wills, labour law, and family law. In 1996, he left Buset LLP to join David W. Eryou and formed ERYOU Barristers which focussed on insurance defence litigation.

Serving institutions throughout Northwestern Ontario, he defended claims involving hospital negligence, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful dismissals, human rights applications, and municipal liability claims.

He has appeared before all levels of court in Ontario, including the Supreme Court of Canada.

Justice Wojciechowski has been a member of the Thunder Bay Law Association (TBLA) since his call to the Bar, and has supported, organized and run Continuing Legal Education Programs for the past 25 years.

In addition, he has taught at Bora Laskin Law School on the topic of civil practice since the school opened in 2013. He was a director and President of the TBLA, a director on The Advocates’ Society, and was a member of the Ontario Civil Rules Committee for two terms. In February 2023 he was elected a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.

