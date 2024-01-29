Your Guide to the Latest Weather in Sioux Lookout, ON

Current Conditions and Short-Term Forecast

Sioux Lookout is currently experiencing misty conditions with a temperature of -5.3°C, a humidity level of 100%, and a wind chill of -10.

The weather on January 29th is forecasted to be cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a possibility of freezing drizzle, reaching a high of -1°C.

The night might bring a 60% chance of flurries with a low of -4°C.

On January 30th, expect cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries and a high near 0°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historically, on January 29th, Sioux Lookout has experienced an average high of -12.0°C and an average low of -23.4°C. For January 30th, the average high is -11.8°C, with an average low of -23.2°C.

Trivia

In January 1956, Sioux Lookout recorded a remarkable snow depth of 142.0 cm.