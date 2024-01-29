KENORA – NEWS – The City of Kenora and Kenora District Services Board (KDSB) join forces in issuing a critical call to action. They urge the All Nations Health Partners to unite in a collaborative effort to tackle the persistent service gaps affecting the unsheltered and homeless individuals in our community.

Bridging the Service Gap

Kenora’s civic leaders are emphatic in their plea to the All Nations Health Partners. They implore these entities to consolidate their resources to eliminate the current four-hour service gap during late afternoons and early evenings. The goal is to ensure that warming and cooling centers, along with related support services, remain accessible 24 hours a day, year-round, in Kenora.

Partners Uniting for Community

Every member of the All Nations Health Partner consortium is directly impacted by this persistent gap within our community. During the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, these Partners demonstrated the power of collaboration in bridging the divides for our most vulnerable community members. Today, the City of Kenora and KDSB call upon these Partners to once again rise to the occasion.

A Looming Crisis

The homelessness and housing crisis currently confronting the City of Kenora, as well as the surrounding communities, transcends mere municipal concerns. It has evolved into a full-blown health and human services crisis.