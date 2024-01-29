Investigation Underway Following Auto-Pedestrian Collision in Thunder Bay

James Murray
The incident took place at the intersection of Simpson and Leith Street around 8 p.m., involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Thunder Bay Police Respond to Serious Collision Involving Pedestrian

A significant auto-pedestrian collision has occurred in Thunder Bay’s southside, prompting an extensive police investigation. The incident took place at the intersection of Simpson and Leith Street around 8 p.m., involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Emergency services, including the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, and Superior North EMS, were swiftly dispatched to the scene following reports of the collision.

The pedestrian, who was involved in the incident, has been urgently transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. They are currently receiving medical attention to assess and treat the injuries sustained.

As the investigation continues, there is a notable police presence in the area, leading to traffic disruptions. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area to facilitate emergency response and investigative procedures.

The Thunder Bay Police Service will provide updates to the media and the public as further details emerge in this developing situation. The community is urged to stay informed and heed any advisories issued in relation to this incident.

