EABAMETOONG FIRST NATION – NEWS – Four youths have been arrested in the ongoing investigation if a structural fire in Eabametoong First Nation, which was triggered by a call for service at 7:10 AM on Thursday, January 25.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers encounter a devastating sight as the school is engulfed in flames. Community firefighters commence efforts to extinguish the blaze.

Arson Suspected

After a thorough assessment, authorities confirm that the fire’s nature indicates a deliberate act of arson. Subsequently, an intensive investigation leads to the identification, location, and apprehension of four suspects.

Charges Laid

Facing a series of serious charges, the accused youths include a 13-year-old female, a 13-year-old male, a 14-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male.

Charges include Arson with Disregard for Human Life, Arson causing Damage to Property, Mischief Over $5,000, and Possession of Incendiary Material. Additionally, the 17-year-old is charged with Possession of Break-In Instruments and Assaulting a Peace Officer.

Legal Proceedings

The detained youths are remanded into custody, with upcoming court appearances scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, 2024. To protect their identities, the names of all accused individuals are withheld in compliance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Ongoing Investigation

While arrests have been made, the investigation into the fire continues as authorities work to uncover all relevant details surrounding this unfortunate incident.

Emergency Fund Set Up by Matawa

Matawa has set up an Emergency Fund for Eabametoong for the community and the school. Click Emergency Fund Donations.