Dryden and Vermilion Bay – WEATHER – Residents in Dryden and Vermilion Bay are experiencing a cold start to their day with temperatures at -4°C as of 6:00 AM CST, recorded at the Dryden Airport. The morning air is still, with calm winds, and a thick layer of humidity at 97% enveloping the area. The barometric pressure remains steady at 101.3 kPa, suggesting stable but cold weather conditions for the morning.

Today’s Forecast: Increasing Chance of Flurries and Freezing Rain The day is set to be predominantly cloudy across Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Early in the day, there is a 30 percent chance of light flurries, which is expected to increase to a 70 percent chance as the afternoon approaches. Along with the flurries, there is a risk of freezing rain late in the morning and continuing into the afternoon. The fog that has settled over the area in the early hours is anticipated to lift as the morning progresses. Winds are forecasted to pick up, shifting to the northwest and reaching speeds of 20 km/h by the afternoon. Despite the chilly start, the temperature is expected to rise to a modest high of plus 1°C. However, the wind chill in the morning will make it feel as cold as -6°C.

Tonight: Continued Cloudiness with Chance of Flurries and Freezing Drizzle The evening is expected to remain cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. The winds from the north at 20 km/h are predicted to become light later in the evening. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of -4°C, and with the wind chill, it could feel as cold as -8°C.

Looking Ahead to Tuesday, January 30 The forecast for Tuesday indicates another cloudy day. Winds are expected to shift, coming from the southwest and reaching speeds of about 20 km/h in the afternoon. The high for the day will once again be around plus 1°C, but the morning wind chill might make it feel as chilly as -6°C. The UV index for the day is projected to be 1, which is categorized as low.

Tuesday Night: Clear Skies Residents can expect clear skies Tuesday night with temperatures dropping to a low of -4°C. This break in the cloud cover could provide a respite from the consecutive days of overcast and chilly conditions.

Precautions for Residents Residents in Dryden and Vermilion Bay should prepare for changing weather conditions throughout the day, especially with the risk of freezing rain and fluctuating temperatures. It’s advisable to dress warmly and be cautious while commuting, particularly during the morning and late evening hours when the temperature drops.