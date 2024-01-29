Search Warrant Executed and Drug Charges Laid
TERRACE BAY – NEWS – On January 26, 2024, the Schreiber Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) took action executing a search warrant as part of at drug investigation at a residence located on Timbergrove Road within the Township of Terrace Bay.
Suspect Apprehended
As a result of this operation, Derek JACQUES, aged 32 and a resident of Terrace Bay, was taken into custody and is now facing charges pursuant to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, specifically for Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine.
Ongoing Investigation
This investigation remains ongoing, with authorities diligently pursuing leads and gathering further evidence. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods to assist in the ongoing efforts to combat drug-related issues.
Recognizing Potential Drug Activity in Your Neighbourhood
To help residents recognize potential drug activity in their neighbourhood, here are some common signs:
- Frequent and unusual visitors to a residence, particularly at odd hours.
- Increased foot or vehicle traffic around a specific house.
- Suspicious odours emanating from a property.
- Curtains or blinds always drawn, making it difficult to see inside.
- Excessive security measures, such as cameras or alarms.
- Frequent disturbances or altercations at a particular location.
- Residents who keep to themselves and avoid interaction with neighbours.