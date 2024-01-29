Search Warrant Executed and Drug Charges Laid

TERRACE BAY – NEWS – On January 26, 2024, the Schreiber Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) took action executing a search warrant as part of at drug investigation at a residence located on Timbergrove Road within the Township of Terrace Bay.

Suspect Apprehended

As a result of this operation, Derek JACQUES, aged 32 and a resident of Terrace Bay, was taken into custody and is now facing charges pursuant to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, specifically for Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine.

Ongoing Investigation

This investigation remains ongoing, with authorities diligently pursuing leads and gathering further evidence. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods to assist in the ongoing efforts to combat drug-related issues.

Recognizing Potential Drug Activity in Your Neighbourhood

To help residents recognize potential drug activity in their neighbourhood, here are some common signs: