Current Conditions: A Freezing Start with Fog and Falling Barometric Pressure

KENORA – WEATHER – As the day begins in Kenora, residents are waking up to a frosty -4°C at 5:00 AM. The city is currently blanketed in freezing fog, creating a winter wonderland effect but also necessitating caution for early morning commuters.

The barometric pressure is noted at 101.2 kPa and is on the decline, marking potential changes in weather conditions. Humidity levels are remarkably high at 99%, contributing to the dense fog enveloping the city.

Today’s Forecast: Flurries and Freezing Rain with Winds Picking Up

From the south-southwest, winds are breezing through at 12 km/h, bringing a noticeable chill and lowering the perceived temperature to a biting -8°C.

As the day progresses, Kenora can expect cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries, intensifying to a 70% chance by the afternoon.

There’s a notable risk of freezing rain during the morning and early afternoon, making travel conditions potentially hazardous.

The fog is expected to dissipate as the morning advances, with winds shifting to the northwest around noon, blowing at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h.

Despite these chilly conditions, the temperature will edge up slightly to a high of +1°C, although the wind chill will make it feel like -7°C in the morning.

Tonight’s Outlook: Overcast and Windy, Dropping Temperatures

The night will bring overcast skies with the northwest wind continuing at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h before becoming lighter near midnight.

Temperatures are predicted to drop to -5°C, and the wind chill will hover around -7°C overnight.

Tuesday’s Weather: Cloudy with Mild Winds, Low UV Index

Looking ahead to Tuesday, January 30, Kenora will see cloudy skies once again. Winds will shift to the southwest, blowing at about 20 km/h in the early afternoon.

The day’s high will be around +1°C, but the morning will feel as cold as -7°C due to the wind chill. The UV index is forecasted to be 1, which is low.