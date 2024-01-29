Your Detailed Weather Update for Armstrong, ON

Current Conditions and Forecast

Armstrong is currently experiencing cloudy weather with a temperature of -4.3°C, a humidity level of 96%, and a wind chill of -8. The wind is blowing from the southwest at 9 km/h. The forecast for January 29th includes cloudy skies with a 60% chance of flurries in the afternoon and a high of 0°C. The night will see continued chances of flurries and a low of -3°C. On January 30th, expect cloudy skies with a 60% chance of flurries and a high of -1°C, followed by a clear night and a low of -11°C.

Historical Weather Data

Historically, the highest temperature recorded in Armstrong on January 29th was 1.7°C in 2001, while the lowest was a frigid -50.0°C in 1957. For January 30th, the highest temperature reached was 2.7°C in 2016, and the lowest plummeted to -43.3°C in 1951.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the cold and snowy conditions, it is advisable to dress in warm layers, including a heavy coat, gloves, and a hat.

Trivia

Armstrong once recorded a staggering 135.0 cm of snow on the ground in January 1956.