Current Conditions and Today’s Forecast Armstrong is experiencing cloudy conditions with a current temperature of -1.9°C and a wind chill of -8°C due to a west-northwest wind blowing at 21 km/h, gusting to 30 km/h. The barometric pressure stands at 102.0 kPa, and the humidity level is 84%. Today, expect cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind chill in the morning will make the temperature feel like -8°C.

Tomorrow’s Outlook Monday in Armstrong will be mainly sunny with a high of +2°C. However, the wind chill in the morning will be around -12°C. The night will be clear with a low of -5°C.

Historical Weather Facts The highest recorded temperature for January 28th in Armstrong was a mild 0.2°C in 2008, while the coldest was an extremely low -48.3°C in 1951.

Wardrobe Suggestion Considering the chilly conditions and potential for freezing drizzle, it’s recommended to wear insulated, water-resistant clothing along with a hat and gloves to stay warm and dry.

Weather Trivia Armstrong, known for its harsh winters, recorded one of the lowest temperatures in Ontario’s history at -48.3°C on January 28, 1951.