Current Conditions and Today’s Forecast

Wasaho Cree Nation – WEATHER – Wasaho is experiencing light snow with a current temperature of -8.1°C, intensified by a wind chill of -16°C due to a north-northwest wind blowing at 21 km/h, gusting to 32 km/h.

The barometric pressure is steady at 101.7 kPa, and the humidity is high at 94%. The day continues with cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries. The wind will become light in the morning, but the temperature will drop to -19°C in the afternoon, creating a biting wind chill of -27°C.

Cold Spot in Ontario early this morning is Wasaho, however for seasoned residents today’s temperature is hardly winter cold.

Tomorrow’s Outlook Monday will bring periods of snow ending in the afternoon, then cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries. The wind will be from the southeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high will be -12°C, with a wind chill of -27°C in the morning and -20°C in the afternoon. The night will remain cloudy with a low of -13°C.

Historical Weather Facts Fort Severn has recorded some extreme temperatures for this date in the past. The highest recorded temperature was -15.2°C in 2012, and the coldest was -39.2°C in 2011.

Wardrobe Suggestion Given the severe cold and potential for snow, it’s essential to dress in heavy winter gear, including a thermal insulated coat, snow pants, insulated boots, a hat, and gloves.

Weather Trivia Fort Severn, known for its extreme cold temperatures, holds the record for one of the lowest temperatures in Ontario on January 28th, reaching -39.2°C in 2011.