Weather Advisories Remain in Effect

DRYDEN and VERMILION BAY WEATHER – Freezing Drizzle and Fog Advisories remain in effect this morning.

Travel on roads and Highway 105 and Highway 17 could be impacted.

511ONNorthwestern is not reporting any incidents or closures as of 6:30 AM CST.

Current Conditions and Today’s Forecast

In Dryden, the weather is mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. The current temperature is around -3.5°C, with a wind chill of -9°C due to a west wind at 17 km/h. The barometric pressure is 102.2 kPa and the humidity is high at 98%.

Tomorrow’s Outlook Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud, becoming sunny in the morning. The high is expected to be +2°C, with a wind chill of -11°C in the morning. The night will bring increasing cloudiness with a low of -3°C.

Historical Weather Facts The highest recorded temperature for January 28th in Dryden was -1.5°C in 2013, while the lowest was a frigid -33.3°C in 2021.

Wardrobe Suggestion Wear warm, layered clothing with a focus on insulation and protection against potential freezing drizzle.

Weather Trivia Dryden is known for its significant temperature variations, having recorded a historic low of -33.3°C on this date in 2021.