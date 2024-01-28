Arrest for July 2023 Shooting on Cumming Street

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officers, in a coordinated effort involving multiple units, have successfully apprehended a suspect linked to a serious crime committed in July 2023.

The incident, dating back to July 12, 2023, unfolded in the 200 block area of Cumming Street.

TBPS officers responded to a distressing scenario involving a male victim who sustained injuries in what was reported as a shooting.

The victim received prompt medical attention as he was transported to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by Superior North EMS.

The investigation by TBPS, culminated on Saturday, January 27, when the suspect was located and arrested. This action was the result of collaborative efforts by TBPS’s Emergency Task Unit, Break and Enter, Armed Robbery (BEAR) Unit, and Major Crimes Unit.

The arrest took place at a location in the 100 block of May Street North.

Charges Facing Yusef Bashir YUSUF

The Criminal Code of Canada charges in the arrest of 22-year-old Yusuf Bashir YUSUF from Toronto, by the Thunder Bay Police Service, are as follows:

Attempt to Commit Murder with Firearm: This charge implies that Yusuf Bashir YUSUF attempted to intentionally cause the death of another person using a firearm. In Canada, an attempt to commit murder is a very serious offence, carrying significant penalties upon conviction. Pointing a Firearm: Pointing a firearm is a criminal offence under the Criminal Code of Canada. It involves the act of aiming or directing a firearm, whether loaded or not, at another person, without lawful excuse. This charge reflects the dangerous situation where someone uses a firearm in a threatening manner. Carrying Concealed Weapon: This charge typically refers to carrying a weapon, such as a firearm, knife, or other dangerous object, in a manner that hides it from plain view. Carrying a concealed weapon is a criminal offence unless a person has a valid permit or authorization to do so. Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – Restricted: In Canada, firearms are classified as restricted, non-restricted, or prohibited. Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, without a valid license or authorization, is a serious criminal offence. Restricted firearms typically include handguns and certain types of semi-automatic rifles. Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition: This charge indicates that Yusuf Bashir YUSUF not only possessed a restricted or prohibited firearm but also had ammunition for it. Possessing both the firearm and ammunition can lead to additional criminal charges. Tampering with Serial Number: Tampering with the serial number of a firearm is a criminal offence in Canada. It involves altering, defacing, or removing the serial number on a firearm, which can make it difficult for law enforcement to trace the weapon. This act is illegal and can result in serious consequences.

It is important to note that these charges collectively suggest a significant level of criminal activity related to firearms. If found guilty of these charges, Yusuf Bashir YUSUF could face severe penalties, including imprisonment, fines, and a criminal record. The exact penalties would depend on various factors, including the circumstances of the alleged offenses, any previous criminal record, and the discretion of the court.

Following his arrest, YUSUF appeared in court on Sunday, January 28. He has been remanded into custody, awaiting a future court date. None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.