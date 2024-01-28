Current Conditions and Today’s Forecast

Sachigo Lake is experiencing overcast skies with a temperature of -4°C, feeling colder at -7°C due to a south wind blowing at 8 km/h. The barometric pressure is 102.0 kPa, and humidity is at a full 100%. The forecast for today includes overcast conditions, with a high of -2°C and a wind chill near -10°C. Tonight, expect cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle, maintaining a steady temperature near -4°C and a wind chill near -9°C.

Tomorrow’s Outlook

Monday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of -8°C. The night will continue to be cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -9°C.

Historical Weather Facts The highest recorded temperature for January 28th in Sachigo Lake was -10.1°C in 2013, while the record low was -36.9°C in 2019.

Wardrobe Suggestion It’s advisable to wear warm, insulated clothing with a focus on staying dry. Layers are key, along with a hat, gloves, and a scarf to protect against the wind chill.

Weather Trivia Sachigo Lake is known for its extremely low winter temperatures, with one of the record lows reaching -36.9°C in 2019.