THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Cloudy skies and fluctuating temperatures are in the weather mix for Sunday.

If your Sunday includes travel westward to Kenora or Fort Frances there are Freezing Drizzle and Fog Advisories in effect this morning.

Sunday, January 28th

The forecast for Sunday in Thunder Bay shows cloudy conditions throughout the day. The high is expected to be around -2°C. For the night, the sky will remain cloudy with a low temperature of about -5°C.

Monday, January 29th

Monday will bring a mix of sun and cloud to Thunder Bay. The high for the day is predicted to be +1°C. However, the night will become cloudy again, with a 40% chance of flurries and a low temperature around -5°C.

Historical Weather Context

On January 28th, Thunder Bay has experienced a range of weather extremes over the years. The highest temperature recorded was 4.0°C in 1989, and the lowest was -37.2°C in 1951.

Wardrobe Suggestion

For these fluctuating conditions, wearing layers that can be easily adjusted is ideal. Ensure to have a warm jacket for the chilly temperatures, especially in the evening.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s climate is influenced by Lake Superior, resulting in milder winters and cooler summers compared to its inland neighbors.