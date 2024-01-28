THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The tragic hit-and-run incident on Simpson Street in Thunder Bay, which grievously injured a man who later succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, has deeply impacted the local community.

The event, followed intensely on social media, brings to the forefront the collective grief of losing a loved one, and the community’s pursuit of justice.

Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) have arrested Mario Ricci, 58, of Thunder Bay, following a comprehensive investigation by their Traffic Unit, Major Crimes Unit, and Forensic Identification Unit.

Ricci, accused in this hit-and-run, did not surrender voluntarily but was apprehended due to the diligent efforts of the police.

Ricci is charged with the serious offence of failing to stop at an accident resulting in death.

This charge, as outlined in Canadian law, carries substantial legal consequences. For failing to stop at an accident scene, a person can face:

An indictable offence with a potential prison sentence of up to five years. In cases involving bodily harm, the penalty escalates to a maximum of ten years of imprisonment. If the accident resulted in death, and the perpetrator was aware of the fatality or reckless regarding the potential for death, the charge can lead to life imprisonment.

Ricci appeared in court on Saturday, January 27, and was released with conditions pending a future court date.

This case echoes a similar incident in March 2023, where a driver faced custody over comparable charges. The response on social media reflects a broader community concern. The discussions range from sorrow to outrage, with some expressing a sense of injustice in the legal system’s handling of such cases.

This sentiment points to a growing demand for fairness and equality in the judicial process in Ontario, as public confidence hinges on the consistent application of justice.

For Thunder Bay readers, this incident isn’t just a news story; it’s a mirror reflecting larger societal issues.

It spotlights the importance of road safety, the role of the justice system in upholding societal norms, and the community’s collective response to tragedy and injustice.

As this case progresses, it will undoubtedly continue to evoke discussions about legal accountability and community safety, resonating deeply with the residents of Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario.