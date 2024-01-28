WEATHER ADVISORIES ARE IN EFFECT This Morning

SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – A FREEZING DRIZZLE advisory and a FOG Advisory is in effect for Sioux Lookout. Issued at 4:46 AM on Sunday, the Freezing Drizzle Advisory states that Freezing Drizzle is expected or occurring and there will be light ice build-up or accretion due to that drizzle.

Travel on area highways and roadways will be impacted.

As of 3:51 AM a Fog Advisory has been in effect. Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas.

Dense fog patches have developed and are expected to continue this morning. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Current Conditions and Today’s Forecast

Sioux Lookout is currently experiencing light freezing drizzle with a temperature of -4.1°C, and a wind chill making it feel like -8°C. The wind is coming from the south-southwest at 10 km/h. The barometric pressure is 102.5 kPa and rising. Tonight, the weather is expected to be cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle, with fog patches and a low of -5°C. The wind chill is forecasted to be near -9°C.

Tomorrow’s Outlook

On Monday, it’s expected to be cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud later in the morning. The temperature will reach a high of +2°C, but with a wind chill of -9°C in the morning. The night will be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy near midnight, with a low of -8°C and a wind chill of -13°C.

Historical Weather Facts The highest and lowest recorded temperatures for January 28th in Sioux Lookout are -0.2°C in 1992 and -41.1°C in 1951, respectively.

Wardrobe Suggestion Dress warmly in layers to cope with the chilly temperatures and potential for freezing drizzle. A waterproof jacket and insulated boots are also recommended.

Weather Trivia Sioux Lookout is known for its extreme cold weather, with one of the lowest temperatures recorded on this date being -41.1°C in 1951.