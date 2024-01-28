KENORA – WEATHER – A Fog Advisory remains in effect.

Current Conditions and Today’s Forecast

Kenora is experiencing light freezing drizzle at a temperature of -4.1°C with a wind chill of -8°C due to a west wind at 10 km/h. The barometric pressure is 102.2 kPa and rising, and humidity is at 97%. The forecast for today shows mainly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries this morning and a risk of freezing drizzle. The high is expected to be -2°C with a wind chill near -8°C.

Tomorrow’s Outlook

Monday in Kenora will be sunny with a high of +2°C and a wind chill of -10°C in the morning. The night will see increasing cloudiness with a low of -4°C.

Historical Weather Facts

The highest temperature recorded for January 28th in Kenora was -0.2°C in 1989, and the record low was -40.6°C in 1966.

Wardrobe Suggestion

Dressing in warm, layered clothing is essential, along with a waterproof outer layer to protect against light freezing drizzle.

Weather Trivia

Kenora has experienced extreme cold in the past, with a record low of -40.6°C on this date in 1966.